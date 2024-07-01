Water to be turned off Tuesday for repair on Center Street

Press Release:

Please be advised that the City of Batavia Water Department will be repairing a water main on Center Street on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The water will be turned off from Main Street to School Street. The length of time the water will be off is unknown. Traffic will be closed in the area of Center Street from School Street to Main Street while the repairs are being made.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.