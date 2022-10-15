Weiner dog races at Batavia Downs this Sunday

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel will host Family Fun Day and their famous wiener dog races on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Family-related activities will also take place including on-site entertainers, a kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating for kids 15 and under, carriage rides, pony rides and $1 hot dogs and sodas will take place from 12 til 2 p.m. with the wiener dog races commencing at 2 p.m.

The time was moved up to accommodate guests who want to ensure they don’t miss the Buffalo Bills football game at 4:25 p.m.

Sixty-four dachshunds will be racing for the crown of fastest wiener dog in Western New York. Each “heat” winner will receive a prize and the top 3 finishers in the championship race will receive free play, food vouchers and a free hotel stay.

Admission and Parking are free.