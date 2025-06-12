Welding and plumbing training offered this fall at Genesee Community College

Press Release:

This fall, Genesee Community College's Business and Employee Skills Training (BEST) Center will offer hands-on training in two in-demand skilled trades: Welding and Plumbing. Evening classes begin on Sept. 2 and are designed to accommodate the schedules of working adults.

"Students will be awarded an industry-recognized credential upon completion of the training," according to Jennifer Wakefield, executive director of Workforce Development at The BEST Center. "We are proud to offer these short-term programs that open doors to long-term career opportunities."

Sal Bonafide

Photo courtesy of GCC.

The Welding Fundamentals Program equips students with essential skills for immediate entry into the workforce. The curriculum encompasses a wide range of techniques, including basic gas and arc welding, gas metal arc welding (MIG), shielded metal arc welding (SMAW/stick), gas tungsten arc welding (TIG), and flux-cored arc welding (FCAW). Students will also learn the principles of industrial safety, equipment setup and operation, as well as shop safety protocols.

Welding instruction will be led by Sal Bonafide, a GCC instructor with over 15 years of experience in the industry. Bonafide is eager to begin working with a new cohort of welding students: "Being able to work with students across different generations and disciplines is something I've always worked hard at; I can't wait to share my knowledge and experience with a new generation of welders."

Walter Szczesny

Photo courtesy of GCC.

The Plumbing Certificate Program prepares students for entry-level employment in the residential plumbing trade. The training includes a strong foundation in plumbing theory and hands-on instruction in areas such as safety procedures, tool and material use, pipe fitting, fixture installation, and system maintenance. Students will also complete the OSHA 10-Hour Construction Safety training.

Instruction is provided by Walter Szczesny, a lifelong Batavia resident and Master Plumber who has owned and operated WTS Plumbing since 1993. Szczesny brings a lifetime of experience to share with his students: "I am excited to take my 45 years of knowledge and experience in the plumbing industry and pass it on to the next generation of plumbers with the skills needed to succeed in the field."

The BEST Center at Genesee Community College is the recognized regional leader in workforce development, offering targeted seminars, workshops, and training programs to strengthen both individuals and businesses throughout the GLOW region. To learn more about the BEST Center's offerings, please visit our Technical Programs page.