December 3, 2021 - 6:02pm

With rise in COVID cases locally, Animal Shelter open by appointment only

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, animal shelter.

Press release:

Due to the increase in Covid cases within the county, Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. is requiring all business (including animal adoptions and turn ins) at the Genesee County Animal Shelter be conducted by appointment only.  This goes into effect beginning Monday, December 6.  This is a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to community members, Animal Shelter employees, and volunteers.   

