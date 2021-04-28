WNY National Cemetery Council teams up with Wreaths Across America to offer annual ceremony in Pembroke

Press release:

Pembroke -- William Joyce, president of the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council, announces that the council has become affiliated with the Wreaths Across America program.

Wreaths Across AmericaTM (WAA) is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

WAA’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington, as well as at veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states. Since its founding, the organization has expanded to include nearly 3,000 local fundraising groups in all 50 states, representing more than 2,150 participating locations, in addition to Arlington National Cemetery.

The purpose of the WNY National Cemetery Memorial Council organization is, through the traditions of God and Country, to associate ourselves together on special occasions to honor our living veterans and to pay tribute to the memory of our military comrades and their eligible family members whose mortal remains have been interred to their final resting place on the hallowed grounds of the WNY National Cemetery.

This year on Saturday Dec.18, is designated as National Wreaths Across America Day. Jim Nielsen will serve as chairman of the WAA Committee and Matt Moscato will serve as vice chairman.