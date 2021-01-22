WROTB board reelects chairman and vice chairman

Press release:

At Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp.'s January Board of Director's meeting, Richard Bianchi was unanimously reelected as chairman for 2021.

Bianchi represents Monroe County on the Board of Directors.

Ed Morgan, the Orleans County representative on the board, was also reelected as vice chairman for 2021.

“Richard and I came in together 18 years ago, “said Tom Wamp, Livingston County’s director on the WROTB Board. “We didn’t always agree, but when we did not, he would ask me to sit down and we would work it out. It’s great to see how far this facility has come under his leadership.”

President and CEO from Batavia Downs Gaming Henry Wojtaszek was happy to see Bianchi’s reelection.

“We’ve had tremendous growth over the past few years, prior the pandemic," Wojtaszek said. "Richard put his trust in the officers and staff and he has provided great guidance as we continue to grow.”

Richard Siebert, Genesee County’s director on the Board, nominated Ed Morgan for vice chairman.

“Ed’s knowledge has been instrumental in helping out at Batavia Downs," Siebert said. “He has always made himself available to the staff.”

Bianchi was pleased to see Morgan nominated.

“Ed has been an asset to this corporation for many years and we’ve worked well together during that time," Bianchi said.

The term for the chairman and vice chairman positions expires in January 2022.