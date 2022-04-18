Zonta Club make donation to assist evacuees relocating to WNY

Press release:

The Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee County is partnering with the Episcopal churches of Genesee County to assist evacuees relocating to Western New York. The churches are collecting donations to fill “welcome boxes” which outfit rooms in new housing. The Zonta Club has committed $3,000 in service funds to support this effort. Donations will be given to Journey’s End Resettlement project in Buffalo for distribution. Zonta President, Patti Pacino, noted that, “We really felt the need to help the women and their families in whatever way we could as they try to rebuild their lives. A couple of our members were familiar with what the Episcopal churches were doing and it made sense to join with them in providing assistance.”

Zonta International is a global service organization which ranks as the largest NGO supporter of UN Women programs. With clubs in over 65 countries, Zonta works to advance the status of women and girls through education and advocacy. Zonta International was founded in 1919 in Buffalo, NY; the local club was chartered in 1958.

For those interested in donating to this effort go to https://episcopalpartnership.org/afghan-refugee-resettlement-efforts-expand-congregations-can-prepare-welcome-boxes/ and click on “inventory for welcome boxes.” Please call 585-343-6802 to schedule drop-off time at St. James, Batavia.