August 27, 2022 - 3:35pm

Photos: Jerrod Niemann at Jam at the Ridge

Photos and story by Joe Elmore

Friday night at the Ridge started with an opener for their concert series with the recording artist Shaun Abbott played two back-to-back sets.  He played some of his own songs plus a plethora of covers. 

His latest single release is "Never Have This Night Again," an acoustic number. 

Friday's headliner was Jarrod Niemann, who has entertained country music fans at Jam at the Ridge before. 

He sang four songs, including one about wanting half his money back.  If you’re a country music fan you will know what he is talking about.  He played hits like “Lover, Lover" (2010) then he went right into his song 'What do you want" (2010).

As his set drew to a close, he said he told the crowd rather than applause for an encore, could he just keep playing.  The crowd approved. 

He then launched into his 2014 hit "Drink to That All Night.” 

Opener Shaun Abbott and band

