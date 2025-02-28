BND United defeats Webster Thomas 5-3 to advance to finals for second consecutive year

BND United bench excited from the third goal scored in the first period. Photo by Steve Ognibene

In the quest to go to the Section V hockey finals two years in row is not an easy task. #2 seed BND United did this last evening at The McCarthy by a score of 5-3 over #3 seed Webster Thomas.

Batavia Notre Dame United beat Webster Thomas 5-3 on Saturday in the Section V hockey semifinals.

United, the #2 seed in the tournament, scored three goals in the first five minutes.

Chase Cummings scored on the power play; then Chase added another goal after Sam Pies shot one near the faceoff dot deep in Webster Thomas’s zone.

Webster Thomas scored two quick goals before the period ended.

Both teams battled back and forth in the second period, and United caught themselves on a penalty with two minutes left in the second.

Down by one man, Jameson Motyka found himself on a breakaway to score a short-handed goal past goalie Connelly Springer to lift United ahead 4-2 after 2.

In the last period, United’s Chase Cummings scored his third goal for a hat trick at 20 seconds in to extend the lead by three, 5-2. Webster Thomas answered to score four minutes later to make it 5-3.

The win gives United a shot at winning back-to-back Section V titles, which Coach Marc Staley said has been the goal since the first face-off of the season.

"It's hard to go back to back. It's hard to coach a team the year after you win everything," Staley said. "And you know, we went through some months. We went through some learning curves earlier this year. We had to realize you don't have the (Ivan) Milovidov off on the bench and the (Joe) DiRisio on the bench and (Noah) Whitcomb and all those great players, right? So it's like, we got other guys who can step up. It took us some time, but you can see right now, I think, seven, zero and one over our last eight games. We're moving in peak, and I think, at the right time. So it's exciting, I mean, to be back with a chance to bring home another championship."

Point totals for BND United:

Chase Cummings, 3 goals

Jameson Motyka, 1 goal, 2 assists

Sam Pie,s 1 goal, 1 assist

Brady Johnson, 2 assists

Jake Hutchins, 1 assist

Rhys Tanner stopped 40 of 43 shots on net

#2 seed BND United plays #1 Victor at RIT on Monday March 3rd at 730pm for the Section V Class B Championship

