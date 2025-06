June's Strawberry Moon Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Strawberry Moon gets its name from the ripening of strawberries during this time of year, as well as other spring harvests and animal behavior.

This year's Strawberry Moon was significantly lower in the sky than usual due to a major lunar standstill.

This standstill is a period when the moon's orbit reaches an extreme tilt relative to Earth's equator, causing it to rise and set at more extreme points on the horizon.

