For the first time since March 2020, Bontrager Auction is hosting a LIVE AUCTION at the auction center in Batavia! Christian Missions & Relief Sale, a charity auction supporting missions and humanitarian relief organizations, will debut Saturday, August 10th. Auction items include a Ford 8N Tractor, various implements, Amish Shed, tools, home goods, furniture, baked goods, gift certificates, and much more! Doors open at 8AM, auction begins at 10AM.