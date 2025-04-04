Sponsored Post: New listing from Reliant Real Estate; 45 Church St., Elba

45 Church Street Elba. Super solid village home with an even better price! This home is situated on nice centrally located lot with a wooded back drop -easily walkable to School, park, diner and Olivers Candy/Ice Cream -what could be better! This home has a super spacious first floor starting with large foyer leading to bright and large living room, attached to front sitting room with pretty glass French doors-would make great toy room or quiet den. There is extra large dining room for big gatherings and updated kitchen with tons of cupboards and newer appliances and full first floor bathroom as well! Upstairs has three good-sized bedrooms and super sized updated bath with a huge walk in closet. Call Reliant today - 585-344-HOME (4663).