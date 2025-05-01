 Skip to main content

Sponsored Post: Picker's Paradise kicks off this weekend at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

By Sponsored Post
David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

Roll into May at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena! We’re bringing the energy with a full lineup of fun for all ages! Public Roller Skating starts Friday, May 2nd from 7:30 PM- 9PM. Join us Friday & Saturday nights – just $8 admission and $3 rentals!

We’ve got quad skates and brand NEW roller blades in our rental fleet this year – or bring your own! Want to skate more often? Grab a Public Skating Membership: Individual: $25 start-up | $20/month. Family: $40 start-up | $30/month. (Includes pickleball too!)

Sunday, May 4th | 10 AM – 4 PM It’s Picker’s Paradise – “A Foodie’s Day in May!” FREE Admission, $1 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs. Tons of local vendors. Vendor spots still open! Details here

Pickleball starts Monday, May 5th! Every Mon, Wed & Fri from 9 AM – 12 PM. Individual Membership: $25 start-up | $20/month. Family Membership: $40 start-up | $30/month. (Also Includes roller skating!) $8 day pass 

Let’s roll! Skates are ready… are you? See you at the rink! Visit our Facebook page & stay up to date on what's happening!

Authentically Local