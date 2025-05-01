Sponsored Post: Picker's Paradise kicks off this weekend at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

Roll into May at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena! We’re bringing the energy with a full lineup of fun for all ages! Public Roller Skating starts Friday, May 2nd from 7:30 PM- 9PM. Join us Friday & Saturday nights – just $8 admission and $3 rentals!

We’ve got quad skates and brand NEW roller blades in our rental fleet this year – or bring your own! Want to skate more often? Grab a Public Skating Membership: Individual: $25 start-up | $20/month. Family: $40 start-up | $30/month. (Includes pickleball too!)

Sunday, May 4th | 10 AM – 4 PM It’s Picker’s Paradise – “A Foodie’s Day in May!” FREE Admission, $1 Sahlen’s Hot Dogs. Tons of local vendors. Vendor spots still open! Details here

Pickleball starts Monday, May 5th! Every Mon, Wed & Fri from 9 AM – 12 PM. Individual Membership: $25 start-up | $20/month. Family Membership: $40 start-up | $30/month. (Also Includes roller skating!) $8 day pass

Let’s roll! Skates are ready… are you? See you at the rink! Visit our Facebook page & stay up to date on what's happening!