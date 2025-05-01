Sponsored Post: Reliant Real Estate - WATERFRONT open house this Saturday; 8515 E. Lake Road, Stafford

8515 E Lake Road Stafford. Super opportunity to own waterfront property in Genesee County! This lovingly kept and well maintained ranch sits directly on waterfront edge of super peaceful Horseshoe Lake. Updated throughout the years this home is move in ready and will surprise you with how much space you have! Starting at road front this home has extra parking space across private road for all your guests as well as ample parking at house. As you walk in back door you are immediately in large enclosed porch in case you want a change of scenery and a perfect place for your extras and coats and shoes! Walk into pretty kitchen with plenty of cupboard space and work island and with easy viewing out through dining area to the lake-the scenery makes all cooking better! There is also an open office room or sitting room/hobby area off of kitchen! The formal dining area of course looks over "front" yard and lake and leads to large deck for outside entertaining as well as private dock for your water toys(Lake rules and regulations apply) The home has three good-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space and then best of all there is large and brite family room with cathedral ceiling, wet bar and cozy gas fireplace! Furnace and hot water tank are 7/8 years old approximately, there is PUBLIC water and a BRAND NEW septic system install in 2021. Conveniently located to dining shopping college and thruway!! This year round waterfront property checks all the boxes! Any accepted offer is subject to approval by Horseshoe Lake Corporation.