Baseball: Five-run third propels Batavia to sixth-straight win

Batavia continued its winning ways of late, notching it sixth-straight victory on Wedensday over Pittsford-Sutherland, 6-3.

The Blue Devils were buoyed by a five-run third inning.

Brady Mazur went the distance for the win, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out five.

Batavia Offense:

Brock Bigsby, 2-3, run scored, 2 RBIs

Bronx Buchholz, 1-2, RBI

Lakoda Mruczek, 1-3, run scored

Maggio Buchholz, 1-2, 2 runs scored, stolen base

Brady Mazur, RBI

Jameson Motyka, RBI

"Brady was clutch today, getting ahead of hitters and challenging them all day," said Coach Michael Sputore. "He got out of a big jam in the first inning after giving up two, and settled in down the stretch.

"We've gotten quality starts from our pitching staff, which has resulted in alot of wins for us."

Batavia is now 7-3 on the season.

They travel to Canadaigua on Friday. Game time is 5:30 p.m.