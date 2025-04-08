Baseball: Hornets open season with 9-0 win over Lyndonville

Oakfield-Alabama is starting off the 2025 baseball season strong, picking up a 9-0 win over Lyndonville on Monday.

The Hornets had eight total hits.

David Schnaufer went 6 1/3 innings, giving up only three hits and walking none while striking out 10, to pick up the win. He was also 1-3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly, two runs scored, three RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Jack Cianfrini got the final two outs, both on strikeouts. He was also 1-4 at the plat with a run scored and a stolen base.

Offensive stats:

Avery Watterson, 1-3, triple, 3 Runs, 1 stolen base

Hunter Tobolski, 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 stolen base

Jackson Gilbert, 1-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, 1 Sac Fly

Levi Kabel, 1-4, 1 run

Ryan Schnaufer, 1-4, 1 run

Wesley Durham, 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 walk

Dom West, 0-3, 1 walk

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski