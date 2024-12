The Alexander Trojans, behind 35 points for Dylan Pohl, dominated Byron-Bergen in Boys Basketball on Thursday for an 80-41 win.

Damien Hale added 10 points for the Trojans.

No Bees hit double-digits in scoring in the game. Noah Clare scored nine, and Cole DiQuattro scored eight.

Before the game, Pohl was recognized for achieving 1,000 career points in the TTrojans' previous game. He is the first basketball player at Alexander to reach this milestone.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.