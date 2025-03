Two consecutive trips to the Final Four. Two consecutive games against the same opponent.

The same disappointing results for the Elba Lancers.

The Lancers lost to Northville again, this time 54-46.

It was the first loss of the season for Elba, which ends with a 23-1 record.

Scoring for Elba:

Sydney Reilly, 15 points

Brea Smith, 10 points

Mariah Ognibene, 6 points

Photos by Debra Reilly