Byron-Bergen is again advancing to the state championship tournament in Girls Soccer after beating Frewsburg in double overtime on Saturday.

The Bees and Frewsburg were knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation play.

That one goal for Byron-Bergen came on a head ball by Janessa Amesbury, assisted by Megan Muscarella.

Mia Gray scored the winning call with 9:33 left in the second OT period with an assist from Grace DiQuattro.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.