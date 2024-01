The Genesee Community College Cougars beat Clinton CC in overtime on Friday, 99-96.

The Cougars are ranked #11 in the nation and is riding a five-game winning streak. The team is 17-4 on the season.

Friday's stats:

#3 C.J. McCullum 19 points 3 assists

#5 Marv Longmore 23 points 6 Rebounds

#13 Ray Weir 24 points 4 assists

#35 Jo'el King 20 points 9 rebounds

#0 Zay Scott 13 rebounds 11 assists

#30 Deontay Sprattley 10 points

Photos by Pete Welker.