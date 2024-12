York held Oakfield-Alabama scoreless in the third quarter on Friday of the first round of the Cal-Mum Tournament, which helped York lockdown a 42-28 win.

The Hornets trailed by only five points after the first half, down 23-18.

Tessa Rodwell led York with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four steals.

For O-A, Allie Williams had 10 points, while Alea Groff scored six.

Photos by Kristin Smith.