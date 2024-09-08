OAE loses season operner 27-13

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba dropped its season opener on Saturday, losing to Letchworth/Warsaw/Perry 27-13.

OAE Stats:

QB Gavin Armbrewster - Six carries, 42 yards, one rushing TD while going 6-9 passing for 53 Yards

RB/LB Avery Watterson - Seven carries and two Receptions for 61 total yards; on defense, 16 tackles.

RB/LB Jack Cianfrini - 10 carries, 92 yards, TD, and nine tackles

SR LB Carson Warner - Eight tackles

SR DL Aedyn Groth - One sack and a forced fumble

"Kudos to a tough, physical, and well-coached LPW team," said OEC Coach Tyler Winters. "We knew we would have our hands full in week one taking on a Class C contender like them. Today's game will serve as great feedback for our group on the areas we need to improve on to accomplish our goals. The outcome was far from what we hoped for, but the narrative did not change for our team. We will hit the film and begin to shift our sights to Week 2."

Photos by Debra Reilly