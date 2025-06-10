Resurfacing underway on oval at Batavia Downs

Batavia Downs is undergoing a major track resurfacing and grading project ahead of the 2025 harness racing season, with approximately $300,000 in improvements announced by President & CEO Byron Brown.

The work, which began on Tuesday, marks the first full resurfacing since 2015 and is expected to be completed within 7 to 10 days, weather permitting.

The upgrades are designed to enhance racing conditions for drivers and horses, as well as improve the overall experience for fans.

“Our goal is to continue to improve the live racing experience for our current fans and hopefully attract new racing fans,” Brown said. “Batavia Downs is a historic harness racing facility, and these upgrades will ensure that the track remains a jewel for the 2025 season and beyond. I’m looking forward to a great racing season that begins in late July.”

The upcoming season opens July 26 and will feature the New York Sire Stakes on September 6.

In addition to the track work, improvements include renovations to horse barn areas, new fencing along turns one and two, a new suite area in the grandstand, window tinting to reduce heat and glare, and a new water fountain attraction in the infield.

Track consultant Gary Wolff, who has over 30 years of industry experience and currently works with the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey, was hired to oversee the resurfacing project.

Submitted photos.