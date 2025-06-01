Softball: Oakfield-Alabama's season comes to a close in sectional final

Oakfield-Alabama’s softball season ended Friday with a 5-0 loss to Bolivar-Richburg in the Section V Class C final.

Bolivar-Richburg scored single runs in the second and third innings, then added three in the fifth. Oakfield-Alabama managed four hits but could not push a run across.

Chloe Lamb led Oakfield-Alabama at the plate, going 2-for-3. Piper Hyde finished 1-for-3, and Allison Williams added a hit and a walk.

Savannah Durham pitched all seven innings for Oakfield-Alabama, allowing nine hits, two walks, and one earned run while striking out eight.

Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said, “Tough day for us, especially defensively, but I can’t say enough about my team and the season they had. 16-3, GR Co-Champions and a sectional final. A great season for sure. This one will sting for a while, but hats off to BR. Their pitcher, Whiting, kept us off balance all day. We say goodbye and good luck to our four seniors, but with eight starters who are 9th or 10th graders, we will be back for sure. I am incredibly proud of this group.”

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski.