Stafford CC's Scorse claims Senior Division Title at NYS Men’s Four-Ball

Submitted photo

Jim Scorse of Stafford Country Club teamed with Wade Sarkis of Canandaigua Country Club to win the Senior Division at the 2025 New York State Men’s Four-Ball Championship at Turning Stone Resort’s Shenandoah Golf Course.

Sarkis and Scorse finished at 7-under-par 137 after rounds of 68 and 69, earning a seven-stroke victory. They were the only team in the Senior Division to post both rounds under par. The pair combined for four birdies in the final round—two each—to secure the win in wire-to-wire fashion.

“It’s awesome. We definitely play well with each other. We’re good friends, so we don’t really worry about the other one playing bad. We just go out and play good golf, have fun,” Scorse said.

This marks Scorse’s eighth New York State Golf Association crown and his third NYS Four-Ball title, but his first in the Senior Division and first with Sarkis as his partner.

“It’s definitely nice as far as the beginning of the season to get in there and have a partner to fall back on,” Scorse said.

The NYS Men’s Four-Ball Championship features top amateur teams from across the state competing in multiple divisions. The event is organized by the New York State Golf Association.

Other Division Winners

• Open Division: Owen Corby (Monroe Golf Club) / Anthony Maglisco (Pompey Club)

• Super Senior Division: Jim Johnson (Durand Eastman Golf Club) / Jim Burns (Canandaigua Country Club)