Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 29, 2022 - 6:34pm

Batavia advances to semifinals in straight sets

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, Sports, volleyball.

a76y1016.jpg

Eighth-seed Batavia played first-seed School of the Arts Friday in Rochester for a Section V quarterfinal matchup. 

Batavia dominated the game-winning three straight sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-17.

Batavia stats:

  • Olivia Shell, 10 kills 8 digs 5 Aces
  • Ava Anderson, 9 kills 6 Aces
  • Emma Bigsby, 5 kills 7 aces 3 blocks
  • Sophie Fryer, 7 Aces 2 blocks
  • Ella Bromsted, 22 assists 4 aces 2 kills
  • Clara Wood ,2 aces 3 kills

Batavia advances to the semifinal round this Tuesday at Mercy in Rochester against third-seed Waterloo.  Game time 5 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

a76y0958.jpg

a76y0950.jpg

a76y0936.jpg

a76y1009.jpg

a76y1000.jpg

a76y1017.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break