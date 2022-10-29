Batavia advances to semifinals in straight sets

Eighth-seed Batavia played first-seed School of the Arts Friday in Rochester for a Section V quarterfinal matchup.

Batavia dominated the game-winning three straight sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-17.

Batavia stats:

Olivia Shell, 10 kills 8 digs 5 Aces

Ava Anderson, 9 kills 6 Aces

Emma Bigsby, 5 kills 7 aces 3 blocks

Sophie Fryer, 7 Aces 2 blocks

Ella Bromsted, 22 assists 4 aces 2 kills

Clara Wood ,2 aces 3 kills

Batavia advances to the semifinal round this Tuesday at Mercy in Rochester against third-seed Waterloo. Game time 5 p.m.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene