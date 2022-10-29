October 29, 2022 - 6:34pm
Batavia advances to semifinals in straight sets
posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia HS, Sports, volleyball.
Eighth-seed Batavia played first-seed School of the Arts Friday in Rochester for a Section V quarterfinal matchup.
Batavia dominated the game-winning three straight sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-17.
Batavia stats:
- Olivia Shell, 10 kills 8 digs 5 Aces
- Ava Anderson, 9 kills 6 Aces
- Emma Bigsby, 5 kills 7 aces 3 blocks
- Sophie Fryer, 7 Aces 2 blocks
- Ella Bromsted, 22 assists 4 aces 2 kills
- Clara Wood ,2 aces 3 kills
Batavia advances to the semifinal round this Tuesday at Mercy in Rochester against third-seed Waterloo. Game time 5 p.m.
To view or purchase photos, click here.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
Recent comments