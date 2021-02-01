February 1, 2021 - 7:25am
Batavia-NotreDame takes second in Genesee Region Swimming Championships
This past Saturday the Batavia-Notre Dame boys squad winning eight of 12 events including setting four meet records.
One of the highlights was the 200 medley team of Cooper Mattice, Cooper Fix, Aaron Treleaven and Harrison Southall set a meet and league record.
Batavia senior Cooper Mattice was Swimmer of the Meet.
