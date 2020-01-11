Batavia's strong fourth quarter defense effort tops Greece Olympia 61-47

The Lady Blue Devils moved to 8-3 on the season with a 61-47 win over Greece Olympia.

Emma Krolczyk and Kenzie Reigle came up big with Krolczyk scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds and four steals. Reigle scored 19 points, had six rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Bryn Wormley scored 13 points and had four steals.

For Greece Olympia, Janale Miller scored 12 points, Clearra Spencer also had 12 and Abby Dewar scored nine.

Photos by Steve Ognibene. To view or purchase photos, click here.