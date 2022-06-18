Friday night in Jackson Concert Series with Deanna Spiotta

The Friday Night Jackson Square concert season opened last night and featured on the bill was up-and-coming local artist Deanna Spiotta.

The Batavia High School graduate has been singing for most of her life. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music from Nazareth College, lived in Nashville for a couple of years, and moved back home to WNY to continue her music and songwriting career.

She released her debut EP, “The In Between” last year, produced by 1809 Studios in Macedon.

Deanna is performing solos in the Rochester area and singing with Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead, a tribute to the Grateful Dead, and also performing in an acoustic duo called, Pushin’ Time with her fiancé, Eric Carlin.

Her music and tour can be found at deannaspiotta.com

Opening up for Deanna were local artists Crimson Crossroads, Dave Knaudt and Ross Chua, two Batavia natives that just recently connected to start performing together. They can be followed on Instagram @daveknaudtmusic @ross.chua.music

The Old Hippies and the Ghost Riders also performed Friday.

Photos by Steve Ognibene