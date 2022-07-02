Josh Groban hits all the right notes for fans at Darien Lake show

Josh Groban performed last evening in front of 4,000 plus fans at Darien Lake Amphitheater along with opener Preservation Hall Jazz Band from New Orleans. The six-piece jazz band played for 45 minutes, with many jazz standards that got the crowd grooving and warming them up for an evening of great music.

Josh Groban, singer-songwriter, has played multiple times in Western New York and his third time at Darien Lake during his more than 20-year career. The nationally known artist played piano and a drum solo during his performance.

The male vocalist who puts love and passion into the words of music he sang had two special guests.

The first was Lucia Micarelli, an American actress and violinist who performed a solo and sang a duet on the Joni Mitchell classic, “Both Sides Now."

Indie-Folk singer Eleri Ward was his second guest. She sang a duet with Josh on “Not While I’m Around,” by Stephen Sondheim.

His harmony Tour band featured an orchestra, with a harp, two drummers, string instrument performers, and two choirs who sang background harmonies. Groban's wit and charm were well responded to by his fans who he chattered with between songs throughout the evening.

Towards the end of the show, he noticed two fans who he asked to come up to the stage that he called his Grobanites. They wore custom shirts with Groban's face and different looks he has had over the years. He commented that the shirts needed to be added to his merchandise table. He closed the night with his #1 song, "You Raise Me Up."

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Photos of Preservation Hall Jazz Band