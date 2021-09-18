Le Roy trounces Hornell 38-0 on home opener

It was all Le Roy under the lights at Hartwood Park on Friday night as the Oatkan Knights ran away with a 38-0 win.

Drew Strollo ran for 100 yards and a TD on 18 carries. Brock Flint also scored a TD on eight carries for 74 yards.

John Panepento was 6-9 passing for 70 yards and TD.

One of two receptions by Adam Riswick was the Panepento TD lob. Risewick gained 50 yards and also had five punt returns for 128 yards including a 60-yard TD.

Tony Piazza had five tacks. Ty Strollo, four, and Jack Lathan two tackles and a fumble recovery for a TD.

The Knights are now 2-1 on the season and travel to Mynderse on Friday.

Also on Friday night:Batavia beat Geneva 42-0

To view or purchase prints, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene