January 7, 2019 - 7:20am

Photos: Batavia Ski Team results from Swain NY

posted by Steve Ognibene in Batavia Ski Team, sports, Batavia HS, news, skiing, steve ognibene's blog.

Results from Batavia Ski team’s first meet at Swain Ski Resort, Swain NY from this past Saturday.

Slalom:

Boys Varsity Zach Wagner finished 16th overall time 44.22

Girls Varsity Aubrey Towner finished 15th overall 47.44, Lily Whiting finished 16th overall 47.65, Tessa Cerefin, DNF

Batavia Modified members Ethan Bradley (17) 1:08.34, Lily Wagner and Ben Stone both DSQ

Giant Slalom:

Batavia Girls finished 4th overall, team time 5:28.80

Lily Whiting (17) 1:45.90, Aubrey Towner 1:49.16 (18) , Tessa Cerefin (19) 1:53.74

Batavia Boys individual finish Zach Wagner, 26th overall 1:42.83

Batavia Modified team – No team score

Individual results:

Lily Wagner 2:50.49, Ben Stone 3:07.22, Ethan Bradley 1st run 1:25.74, DSQ

If your interested to join Ski Team contact Coach Matt Holman at Batavia High School or email him at [email protected]

To view or purchase photos, click here.

