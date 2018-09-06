Local Matters

September 6, 2018 - 6:56pm

Photos: Judas Priest, Deep Purple at Darien NY

posted by Steve Ognibene in darien lake performing arts center, deep purple, judas priest, Band, concert, entertainment, music, steve ognibene's blog.

a76y9588.1.jpg

Since 1969 heavy metal band Judas Priest has sold more than 50 million copies of their albums world wide.  Last evening at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien N.Y., the band opened for Deep Purple and had the crowd reviving to classics like Living after Midnight, Breaking the Law, You’ve got another thing coming.  They are ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time and singer Rob Halford voice projected through many fans through the hour and half set.

Deep Purple who was named the globes loudest band in 1972 has had multi years of success since the band formed in 1968.  The band opened with Highway Star and Pictures of Home and polled on British radio station Planet Rock ranked them 5th among the "most influential bands ever" in the early 2000’s.

a76y9677.1.jpg

a76y9433.1.jpg

a76y9732.1.jpg

Photos below of Deep Purple

a76y9894.1.jpg

a76y9913.1.jpg

a76y9893.1.jpg

a76y9875.1.jpg

September 6, 2018 - 7:03pm
jeff saquella
I know it's early....but how many arrests were made at this concert?.....my guess is not many....us older folks know how to behave

