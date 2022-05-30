Veterans remembered at Genesee County War Memorial, UMMC

Today at UMMC Jerome Center. The site of the Genesee County War Memorial was honoring all war dead from Genesee County. The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them in front of the memorial.

Memorial services were carried out by Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602, Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase prints, click here.