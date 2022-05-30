Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 30, 2022 - 4:18pm

Veterans remembered at Genesee County War Memorial, UMMC

posted by Steve Ognibene in Memorial Day, batavia, tribute, honored, Soldiers, news.

a76y6499.jpg

Today at UMMC Jerome Center. The site of the Genesee County War Memorial was honoring all war dead from Genesee County.  The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them in front of the memorial.

Memorial services were carried out by Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602, Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

To view or purchase prints, click here.

a76y6470.jpg

a76y6458.jpg

a76y6476.jpg

a76y6478.jpg

a76y6480.jpg

a76y6522.jpg

a76y6512.jpg

a76y6526.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break