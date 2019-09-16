Fright Fest at Six Flags Darien Lake debuts 'Corridors of Chaos' this year, Coffin Challenge returns

DARIEN CENTER – Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York State, is taking no prisoners as it prepares for one of the biggest Halloween events in the nation. Fright Fest is so scary it is definitely NOT recommended for children 13 and under after 6 p.m.

Fright Fest 2019 begins Friday, Sept. 27 and ends Oct. 27 and it promises more bone-chilling terror than ever before featuring an all-new maze, Corridors of Chaos. Enter a post-apocalyptic future where society has crumbled and there are no rules as killers and creeps lurk around every corner.

All four fog-filled mazes transform park walkways into endless, winding miles of sinister sights and eerie sounds. Scarier-than-life theming and innovative special effects combine to create movie-like haunted attractions brimming with the stuff of nightmares.

In addition, last year's viral sensation, the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge, is back for a second year with more gruesome challenges and more prize money on the line. Registration for the challenge begins today (Sept. 16) and closes Thursday, Sept. 26. To find out more and register, click here.

Six brave souls will try to last 30 hours in death-defying coffins while participating in frightful challenges and being visited by ghouls and monsters.

This year's challenge will be held Friday October 11 at 6 a.m. to Saturday October 12 at 12 p.m.

Those chosen for this peculiar and claustrophobic challenge will: try to dwell in one of six, deluxe, 2’ x 7’ "slightly used" (?) coffins; "enjoy" three meals; be grateful to get 10-minute phone and bathroom break every three hours; be subjected to random visits by our Fright Fest Freaks; and have a Six Flags representative present at all times.

Oh and by the way, coffin dwellers must also participate in timed challenges including, but not limited to, eating creepy foods, haunted-attraction scavenger hunts, and lying in a bed of live, wriggling worms.

“There is no better or scarier place to celebrate Halloween than Six Flags Darien Lake," said Park President Chris Thorpe proudly. "When Fright Fest begins we trade guests’ screams of delight for shrieks of terror."

“Our gang of ghastly ghouls will be prowling the midways looking for prey and our fright-filled mazes and scare zones are creepier and freakier than ever.”

For Thrills by Day, families can enjoy a trick-or-treat trail and other kid-friendly activities.

But once the sun goes down, it’s Chills by Night as all hell breaks loose -- and there is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide -- as guests experience the fiendish terror of:

Blood-thirsty zombies roaming around every corner;

Four haunted mazes (including the brand-new Corridors of Chaos);

Free scare zones;

Halloween-themed food and beverages;

“Monstertainment” including the Laser Spooktacular and;

Thrilling rides and attractions like the all-new Six Flags SkyScreamer.

Admission tickets are available for as low as $39.99 visit the park’s website for more information.

Park hours during Fright Fest are:

Saturday, Sept. 21 --- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 --- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 --- 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 --- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 --- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4 --- 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 --- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6 --- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 --- 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 --- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13 --- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14 --- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18 --- 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 --- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20 --- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 --- 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 --- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 --- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.