Bonduelle employees help tidy up Bergen

Above, an employee of Bonduelle Americas in Bergen was among 10 who volunteered to pick up trash along village streets and parks on Friday.

BERGEN – The Village of Bergen and employees from Bonduelle Americas joined to celebrate World Cleanup Day on Friday.

Bonduelle’s plant manager Bob Frantangelo offered a crew of 10 employees to pick up trash along village streets and in parks.

“Cortney and I met this wonderful and motivated group as they worked along Route 19 in the village,” said Mayor Anna Marie Barclay, referring to village administrator Cortney Gale. “They did an amazing job and we greatly appreciate their efforts in the village.”

World Cleanup Day was observed Sept. 21 by people in 150 countries who stood up against the global trash problem and cleaned up waste, making it the biggest positive civic action the world has seen, Barclay said.

The initiator of World Cleanup Day is the Let’s Do it Foundation, a global civic movement with a mission to connect and empower people and organizations around the world for a clean planet. Already, 17 million caring people have joined the movement.

Bonduelle enjoys contributing to the protection of our natural resources and environment, locally and globally, Frantangelo said.

“This was and is a worldwide initiative that all Bonduelle locations participate in annually,” he said. “We did all of Main Street and the adjacent parks. It looked pretty nice as it was, but we still found some trash, as you can see. Our village always looks great.”

Below, eight of the 10 employees from Bonduelle Americas at the entrance to Bergen’s Disc Golf Course with bags of trash they picked up on World Cleanup Day.

Submitted photos.