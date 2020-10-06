Denizens of Bergen join forces to honor those in our armed forces with banners

BERGEN – Three Bergen organizations have joined together to honor residents serving in the military.

The Triangle Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Friends of Bergen are putting together a Hometown Heroes Banner Project to recognize Bergen servicemen and servicewomen who are serving their country in the United States Armed Forces.

Heading up the project is Donna Gerrard, chair of the Bergen Triangle Club. Others assisting are: Sharon Debottis, Legion Auxiliary representative; Anna Marie Barclay, Bergen mayor; and Pat Swapceinski, respresenting residents of Bergen.

Each banner will be 30 inches by 60 inches, with a double-sided photo. It will be made of vinyl material and will include a photograph of the serviceman/woman, name and branch of service.

Orders are being taken now through now through this coming February. After they are made, they will be stored until they are displayed beginning next from Memorial Day in May through Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Banners will be displayed on poles located on Main Street, Rochester Street and Buffalo Street, beginning on Memorial Day weekend through Veterans Day. Banners will be stored by the village afterward and be displayed annually, but not necessarily on the same pole or street location, according to Gerrard.

To meet requirements for application, all servicemen/women must be a current resident of Bergen and/or a graduate of Byron-Bergen High School, and must currently be serving their country in one of the United States Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Special Services, Coast Guard, National Guard.

Each banner will cost the family or sponsor a total of $200. This price includes the banner, hardware for hanging and banner storage. Banners ordered during the year will be stored until they can be displayed. Or any family can request return of their banner immediately following Veterans Day.

Anyone may become a sponsor of this program by making a personal monetary donation, Gerrard said. Individuals and businesses are welcome to become a sponsor of the project by completing and submitting the sponsor form. All donations will be used for expenses beyond the cost of banners and hardware.

The deadline for submitting Hometown Hero Banner forms for next year is Feb. 26. Applications are available on the Village of Bergen website, at the Village of Bergen office or at Sackett-Merrill-White American Legion Post.