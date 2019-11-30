Oakfield pastor's flock invites GC residents to the merriments of an Old Fashioned Christmas

When Oakfield resident Erik Olsen founded the East Shelby Community Bible Church, barely a mile north of the Genesee County line, he couldn’t have imagined how it would grow or how popular their Old Tyme Day in July and Old Fashioned Christmas events would become.

Correction - Old Fashioned Christmas Day is next Sunday (Dec. 8) at the church (5278 E. Shelby Road, Medina), beginning at noon and featuring a variety of old-fashioned holiday traditions.

Ange Pillo, also of Oakfield, started the church’s Band of Renown, which will present a Christmas concert beginning at 12:30 p.m. in the historic miniature village of West Jackson Corners. The village, across from the church, takes it name from what East Shelby was called in the 1800s.

The annual event includes activities such as swag making, Dickens-style yuletide caroling, horse and buggy rides and enjoying hot chocolate and other Christmas treats. They have also been known to cook a goose over an open fire.

The church also welcomes guests to come in and see their giant Christmas tree in the sanctuary.

As always, the afternoon will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus.

New this year is a large parking lot to accommodate all of the guests, typically hundreds of people. This will allow visitors to park closer to all of the festivities.

Submitted photos.Top: Lorna Klotzbach, of Pembroke, drives her team of horses, giving buggy rides at East Shelby Community Bible Church’s Old Fashioned Christmas. This year’s celebration is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

Below: Pastor Erik Olsen from Oakfield leads a group of carolers in singing Christmas carols during last year’s Old Fashioned Christmas at East Shelby Community Bible Church.