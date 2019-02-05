Village of Bergen scoops up big award for its renovation of former water treatment plant

Photo: in front are Barb Zinter, Rene Vurraro, administrator Cortney Gale, Mayor Anna Marie Barclay and lifelong resident Vickie Almquist. At rear are Eric Wies, Chris Fay, historian Ray MacConnell, Matt Sluberski, Kirk Roberts and Kevin Donovan.

BERGEN – Months of work by the Department of Public Works paid off for the Village of Bergen when they were awarded the Project of the Year for Small Cities/Rural Communities by the Genesee Valley Branch of the American Public Works Association.

The award was presented at the association's 34th annual banquet Jan. 31 at RIT Inn and Conference Center in Henrietta.

They received the award for Project of the Year for Small Cities/Rural Communities for their renovation and repurposing of the village’s former water treatment plant into the Sage Pavilion. It is named after the village’s first mayor.

Those who attended for Bergen’s honor included Mayor Anna Marie Barclay, administrator Cortney Gale, historian Ray MacConnell, office employees, employees of the Department of Public Works, who did much of the work on the pavilion, and lifelong resident Vickie Almquist.

Photo by Virginia Kropf.

For previous coverage click here.