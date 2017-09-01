Football Preview: Notre Dame looks for turn around after disappointing season

Last season, the Irish suffered their first losing campaign in 11 years, and return in 2017 hoping for more out of their new leadership class.

Season Outlook

It’s no secret that ND Football took a major step back last season, and it would be incredibly disappointing for fans of the Fighting Irish to be forced to watch their team go through yet another dismal campaign. For, the ND Faithful is not used to watching its football team struggle through Divisional and even non-Divisional matchups.

In 2017, however, the Irish are hoping to ‘Wake Up the Echoes’ and restore the winning tradition of ND Football.

They feature a returning starting quarterback but welcome a load of talent coming up from the JV squad, which leaves this new-look squad with the expectation of making progress and climbing the ladder – beginning with the first step on Opening Night vs Canisteo-Greenwood.

Aside from C-G, all of ND’s 2017 opponents are from the newly-merged LCAA/GRAA League, with Le Roy serving as the only other non-Divisional matchup on their schedule. This merger has been a win for all involved, including the Irish who I believe will benefit from a more-familiar slate.

Key Matchups

Week 2 – Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

Notre Dame is ranked above O-A/E in my Preseason Power Rankings. If they hope to gain any traction within their Division, they must win this game.

Week 4 – Holley

The Irish will be out for revenge in this game.

Week 5 – Le Roy

This old-school rivalry comes back in 2017 with each side matching up well with one another.

Key Players

Brendin Klotzbach (QB/LB)

Brendin returns to lead the Irish offense during his senior season. He has the athleticism and arm strength to get the job done.

Eddy Skalny (OL/DL)

Eddy will provide leadership for a young ND offensive line.

Coach’s Quote

“This group of young men have been working very hard,” said Notre Dame Head Coach Rick Mancuso. ”And with the leadership of the senior class, we have progressed a little quicker than we anticipated.

"We have a good mix of seasoned players, plus talented newcomers. After enduring the programs first losing season last year in the last 11 years, this team has shown the work ethic it will take to get back on the competitive path.”