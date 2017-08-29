What's Growing Locally: fruits and veggies for eating, canning and freezing

A walk around the Genesee Country Farmer’s Market and a chat with the farmers provides a snapshot of what fruits and vegetables are currently available in our region. Nearing the end of August, there is a huge variety of local produce available, including: tomatoes, corn, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, lettuce, green beans, eggplant, onions, garlic, broccoli, beets, swiss chard, snap peas, peaches, plums, pears and early varieties of apples.

Right now is the best time for canning or freezing. I asked Sharon from Schwab Farm how long “canning season” lasts. Sharon explained that, in her opinion, it depends on the weather. Once the night time temperature begins to drop down into the 40’s, the flavor and quality of the fruits and vegetables isn’t quite as good as it is right now. When we preserve foods for later use, we want to select fruits and veggies that are in their prime for maximum flavor later. Weather permitting, we should have a few more weeks of prime canning season. Cucumbers are available for pickling, tomatoes and peppers for salsa, and freestone peaches (where the pit is easily removed) are great for canning and freezing.

Sharon also explained how she freezes corn. She says the results are great and the process is easy.

How To Freeze Corn:

Start with about 12-18 ears of corn. Peel the corn, then use a large knife to slice the kernels off the cob. In a large pot, add one cup of water and one stick of butter. Heat it until the butter melts then add the corn. Simmer the corn for a few minutes until the color has changed from looking raw to looking cooked. Strain the corn, but reserve the cooking liquid. Let the corn cool slightly then spoon it into freezer bags. Add a few teaspoons of the cooking liquid to each bag, then seal and freeze. Frozen corn can be reheated on the stove or in the microwave.

If you have a favorite use for local produce or a canning or freezing recipe, feel free to share it in the comments below.

The Genesee Country Farmer’s Market is located at the corner of Bank St. and Alva Place (near JC Penney) in downtown Batavia, from 9am-4pm Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Fresh produce and baked goods are available every market day, but Friday has a larger variety of vendors and more craft and specialty items.