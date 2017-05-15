10th Annual United Way Day of Caring is Wednesday, with 427 volunteers from 38 local businesses - a record

Press release:

On Wednesday, May 17, the Genesee County United Way will be employing the resources of 400+ voluteers for the 10th Annual Day of Caring.

The United Way Day of Caring provides local businesses with volunteer opportunities throughout Genesee County where their employees can harness their energies to make Genesee County a better place to live.

More than 35 nonprofit agencies will benefit from volunteer support to paint, landscape, and perform general beautification projects.

This year’s event will feature a record number of volunteers. What started out as 70 enthusiastic people 10 years ago has grown to be a signature Genesee County event. A total of 427 volunteers from 38 local businesses and organizations will participate in what is destined to be a great example of people paying it forward in Genesee County.

The kick-off event at Dwyer Stadium at 8 a.m. is sponsored by Lawley Genesee and includes breakfast donated by Batavia Dunkin Donuts and cheers performed by each volunteer team.

Following a great day of hard work at one of 35 worksites, the volunteers will partake in a wrap-up celebration at Terry Hills, sponsored by Oakwood Hills and UMMC. Stories will be told, a slide show of the day will be shown and all will have a good time!

It is estimated that more than 3,200 people hours will be contributed throughout the day with an estimated $48,000 in labor costs provided -- perhaps the largest single volunteering day in Genesee County!