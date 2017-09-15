2017 award nominations sought by Genesee County Chamber of Commerce

Press release:

The Chamber’s Annual Awards Committee has announced the Award Ceremony for 2017 honorees will be held on Saturday, March 3, at The Quality Inn & Suites, Park Road, Batavia (formerly The Clarion Hotel). This is the County’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism.

Please note that a brief write up will qualify your nominee for consideration. (Members of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors are NOT eligible for these awards.)

Nominations are now being accepted for:

Business of the Year -- The nominee must have demonstrated significant business stability, commitment to the business community, community service and leadership;

Entrepreneurial Business of the Year -- Leading the way in the development of business through opportunities created uniqueness of business ideas and initiation of the owner;

Agricultural Business of the Year -- Nominee must be considered an Agri-business and have demonstrated steady or increased growth in this industry;

Innovative Enterprise of the Year -- A business that is successfully generating and implementing new or novel ideas and methods;

Special Service Recognition -- Does not have to be a business. Can be an organization, club, government agency, educational institute or health care facility that is recognizing a major event or activity/activities. Must have had lasting benefit to the community at large for that organization;

Geneseeans of the Year -- A person who has made an outstanding contribution to the community, contributed or volunteered beyond the call of duty; a true unsung Hero of today. Person must be a resident of Genesee County.

Business nominees must be a Chamber Member (If unsure of your nominee, call the Chamber to verify).

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Road, Batavia and can also be down loaded from the Chamber Website at www.geneseeny.com.

Nominations MUST BE RECEIVED BY Dec. 29 to be eligible for consideration.

If you would like more information, feel free to call Kelly J. Bermingham, Director of Membership & Special Events at the Chamber office, 343-7440, ext. 1026.

You can fill out a nomination form available at the chamber, located at 8276 Park Road, Batavia, of print out a nomination form from their website by clicking here.