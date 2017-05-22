26th annual Youth Fishing Derby at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge is June 3

Press release:

Let’s go fishing! To celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week, Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom is hosting its 26th Annual Youth Fishing Derby, on Saturday, June 3. The event will be held at Ringneck Overlook, on Oak Orchard Ridge Road.

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. There is no preregistration or reservations required. Fishing is from 8 to 11a.m.

The event is free and open to youths 17 years old and under, with no experience necessary. If this is your first time angling, some fishing gear will be available to borrow.

Certificates will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place participants in three age categories: 7 years and under, 8-12 and 13-17 years. Derby rules are available on our website: http://www.fws.gov/refuge/iroquois or by calling 585/948-5445. Participants and helpers must comply with New York State license requirements.

This event is one of the many ways the Refuge offers to connect people with nature. Connecting People with Nature: Ensuring the Future of Conservation is a national priority of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with the mission of “working to ensure that all Americans have enjoyable and meaningful experiences in the out-of-doors and develop strong life-long connections with the natural world.”

The Youth Fishing Derby is sponsored by the Friends of Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Inc., a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose is to support the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester and is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It is located at 1101 Casey Road, Basom.

Individuals with disabilities and any other person who may need special assistance to participate in this program should contact the Refuge at 585/948-5445 or at the Federal Relay No. 1-800-877-8339.