Abracadabra! Batavia set to welcome back the magicians

Press release:

Batavia will once again host the “Original Close-Up Magic Convention” Obie’s 4F convention. This very prestigious gathering draws close-up magicians from 21 countries all over the world. While the first event was held in 1971, Batavia has been the host location for the last 20 years.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has been assisting conference planners with their visit and estimate that this five-day event will leave behind a $86,000 economic impact in Genesee County.

The Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia is the host location for the more than 250 people that arrive next Wednesday, April 26, and through Sunday, April 30. This “by-invitation-only” convention will also honor Rocco Silano, an American-born, award-winning magician who has appeared on many television shows.

Obie Obrien is the founder of the convention and has an impressive resume filled with not only numerous awards in magic, but two master's degrees, and also experience playing, coaching and refereeing several sports. Obrien was an official scorer at the 1980 Olympic Games.

The convention kicks off on Wednesday evening and carries through Saturday with lectures, classes, and shows. The majority of the guests are picked up by shuttles from the Buffalo and Rochester airports and brought here. Once in Batavia, they will travel on foot and by taxi to explore the area.