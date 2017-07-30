Online News. Community Views.

July 30, 2017 - 2:03pm

Accident blocking traffic at Wortendyke and Route 5

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, accidents.

A motor-vehicle accident, "believed to be with injuries," is reported at West Main Street Road (Route 5) and Wortendyke Road. It is blocking traffic. East Pembroke Fire Department, Mercy medics and Sheriff's deputies are responding.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m.: A first responder on scene says the accident is not blocking traffic and that all occupants are out of the vehicles.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m.: East Pembroke told they can stand down. Mercy medics are on scene but an officer says "Everybody here's going to be a sign-off."

