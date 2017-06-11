Online News. Community Views.

June 11, 2017 - 2:06pm

Accident reported at Route 5 and Indian Falls Road

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, east pembroke.

An accident is reported at Route 5 and Indian Falls Road. Eastbound traffic is being shut down. East Pembroke Fire Department is on scene and Mercy medics are responding. Mutual aid for traffic control is requested from Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments.

UPDATE 2:31 p.m.: A trooper at the scene said the silver pickup truck was eastbound on Route 5 when a black pickup truck (not pictured) attempted to turn left off of Indian Falls Road onto Route 5. Possibly due to either speed or inattentiveness, the silver truck came up quickly on the black pickup truck and tried to avoid crashing into it by swerving. The silver truck hit and broke a utility pole and then struck a parked, unoccupied dark-blue sedan (in photo on right). No one was injured. The accident is being investigated.

