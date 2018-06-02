Local Matters

June 2, 2018 - 8:45am

Accident with injuries reported in front of Jan's Smoke Shop in Alabama

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

A motor-vehicle accident with injuries is reported in front of Jan's Smoke Shop at 383 Bloomingdale Road, Alabama. One person is injured, according to a firefighter at the scene. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 8:47 a.m.: A first responder at the scene says two vehicles are involved and they are blocking traffic.

UPDATE 8:48 a.m.: Alabama command says the ambulance can continue in non-emergency mode for evaluation of two patients, possibly sign-offs.

