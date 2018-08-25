Alabama Hunt Club's 71st annual Batavia Gun and Sportsman Show is Sept. 15-16

The 71st annual Batavia Gun and Sportsman Show, sponsored by the Alabama Hunt Club, will be held the weekend of Sept. 15 and 16 at Quality Inn & Suites in Batavia . There will be more than 150 vendor and exhibitor tables and plenty of free parking.

Hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hotel is located at 8250 Park Road and features a restaurant and a water park.

Admission is $6. Children under 12 get in free when accompanied by adult.

Exhibitors will bring items for collectors, including antiques and investment firearms, swords and knives, Revolutionary War to World War II militaria, plus books, traps, pistols, gun parts, ammo and hunting accessories, black powder accessories, reloading equipment, archery, medals and more.

The public is urged to participate by bringing items to sell or trade with dealers.

Note: All Firearm Laws MUST Be Obeyed.

A national instant criminal background check, which is free, MUST be completed prior to all firearm sales.

Exhibitors/dealers may only set up Friday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. or Saturday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 8 a.m.

No dealing is authorized out of autos, trucks or in the parking areas.

Exhibit tables require a $40 deposit per table and are available on a first-come basis. (Cancellations will be charged a $25 fee per table.) You must received a confirmation card in order to get a table(s).

Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Hunt Club. They can be mailed to Kurt Baumgaertner, PMB#154, 3843 Union Road, Suite 15, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

For paperwork, forms and more information, contact: Kurt Baumgaertner (716) 430-3133 or email [email protected]