March 22, 2018 - 1:56pm

Alexander FD's All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast is Sunday, with Easter Bunny, bounce house & more

alexander, news, Announcements, Easter.

Press release:

The Alexander Fire Department is hosting a All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny! It is this Sunday, March 25, 8 a.m. to noon at the Alexander Fire Department Recreation Hall. It is located at 10708 Route 98, Attica.

Menu will be pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, bacon, sausage gravy and biscuits, home fries, fruit, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, juice and real maple syrup!

The Easter Bunny will be there along with an indoor bounce house, coloring contest, face painting and 50/50 raffle.

Adults: $10; Children (5-12): $5; Under 4 eat free!

Please join us for some Easter Fun with Bunny!

